Hailey Bieber Rings in the New Year With a Sexy Thong Bikini on Vacation: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 27, sent fans into a frenzy with her latest bikini carousel shared via Instagram on January 4. The Rhode Skin founder rocked a green thong bikini with a yellow trim in the third slide of her post. Hailey accessorized her beach-side look with a white button-up shirt, a straw hat, and a checkered tote bag. “2024… I’m along for the ride,” she penned in the caption of the post.

Later, in the fourth slide of the post, the 27-year-old looked extra chic in the same bikini and paired the thong with a matching string bikini top. Hailey tied the ensemble together with oversized sunglasses, the same straw hat, and gold hoop earrings. She even glammed up the look with a glossy lip and a diamond body chain reportedly worth $16,000, per Page Six. Of course, she also made sure to have her Rhode lip balm on hand as well.

Earlier in the same post, Justin Bieber‘s wife sizzled in a nearly sheer white dress while she posed on the beach. The stunning gown featured a low-cut back and a mermaid-style hem. For this look, Hailey styled her brunette tresses up into an elegant updo and complete the ensemble with gold earrings. On the second slide, she wowed with a seemingly makeup-free selfie and tied her tressed up with a beach towel.

Soon after Hailey shared the tropical snapshots with her nearly 51 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with reactions. “always will be one of the best fashionistas,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “I don’t care what anyone says…she’s so pretty.” Meanwhile, a third fan called Hailey “an absolute goddess.” Fellow media personality, Paris Hilton, even took to the comments to react and left her pal a heart-face emoji.

Hailey’s latest Instagram post comes just one day ahead of her new TikTok video in which she shared her morning skincare routine with her followers. She started off the clip by cleansing her face and followed it up with what appeared to be her brand’s Glazing Milk. The brunette beauty then completed her routine with a moisturizer and her lip balm. “Hello 2024! To More self care, and More intention. @rhode skin,” she penned in the caption of the video.