Hailey Bieber Uses This $22 SPF for Smooth & Glowy Skin

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Hailey Bieber has that glass-like skin that we all crave — it’s as close as it gets to perfection with an effortless glow from within. You might wonder what products she uses to help her skin look this way and she shared that an added SPF to your skincare routine is an absolute must. Specifically, she applies the KraveBeauty Beet The Sun SPF 40 every time she leaves the house — to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. It also adds an additional glow, making it an ideal base for makeup.

Shop the KraveBeauty Beet The Sun SPF 40 for $22 on Amazon today!

Hailey shared the go-to product with The Cut, which promises to not only protect but also soothe and hydrate the skin. It will seamlessly blend into your skin without any white cast — which is a problem many other sunscreens have. In the formula, there’s beetroot extract, which works alongside the SPF to help defend your skin from the sun, as well as other environmental aggressors. Other ingredients include vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and propanediol which are also beneficial to your skin.

“I’ve been on the hunt for an everyday sunscreen that won’t leave my skin feeling greasy or clog my pores, especially because I already have oily skin. Finally: this is The One. It’s incredibly lightweight and melts into my skin without leaving a greasy feeling behind. I haven’t broken out since I started using it either. Highly recommend,” an Amazon customer shared. Another reviewer said, “I’ve used many sunscreen & this is one of my faves. It’s moisturizing, leaves a bit of glow & best of all no white cast.”