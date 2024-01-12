Hailey Bieber Believes This Oil Cleanser ‘Made The Biggest Difference’ For Her Skin

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Makeup remover wipes are out and oil cleansers are in — and dermatologists everywhere are talking about why. “While makeup wipes can be convenient for removing makeup quickly, they are generally not a sufficient substitute for a proper facial cleanser,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marie Jhin shared with Byrdie. “Makeup wipes might leave behind residue and fail to thoroughly cleanse the pores, which can contribute to various skin concerns.” So, it’s time to make the change.

Hailey Bieber is the prime example of the ideal beauty influencer, based on the way her skin is always glowing to perfection — whether it’s on the red carpet or her latest Instagram post. She shared that she also joined the oil cleanser wave with the MARA – Natural Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, which is the most ideal way to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin.

Shop the MARA – Natural Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil for $58 on Amazon today!

“I started doing this during quarantine and it’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin, so that is how I take my makeup off now. I don’t do it any other way,” Hailey shared in an Allure YouTube video. This oil cleanser will feel so smooth on your skin as it melts away all makeup, impurities, and dead skin cells. It will also keep your skin brightened and hydrated, without drying it out like a makeup wipe usually does.

Their signature blend of algae and four fruit enzymes create the perfect concoction for your skin — gently exfoliating and smoothing in the process. It’ll feel like you’re in a spa each time you go to wash your face — with the papaya, grapefruit, and pineapple scents giving you a delicious treat.