Sofia Vergara Reveals She Won’t Date Men Younger Than 49 Now After Joe Manganiello Split

Sofia Vergara revealed that she won’t date anyone two years younger than her since her divorce from Joe Manganiello, 47, in an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, January 24. Andy Cohen was asking the actress, 51, about her reaction to getting a nod from Bad Bunny, 29, on his recent single “Monaco,” and Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola asked if she’d consider dating the rapper. “By the way, he’s single,” the reality star told her.

Sofia admitted that there was too big of an age gap between herself and the Un Verano Sin Ti rapper for her to be interested. “Let’s not go crazy. He’s younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32,” she said. “To me, they can’t be younger than 50. I’m 51. Okay, 49.” When Alexia, 56, and Andy, 55, reacted to her new dating rule, Sofia responded, “I’m intelligent.”

Sofia Vergara threw her phone when Bad Bunny dropped her name in his song “Monaco.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/94y6Y7yENd — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 25, 2024

Before sharing the rule, Andy had read a fan-submitted question about her feelings about the Bad Bunny shout-out, and even though she may not want to date him, Sofia revealed that she was flattered. “I threw my phone,” she said. “Everybody was texting me. It was super exciting. I love him. It was a surprise.”

Sofia and Joe announced that they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage in July 2023. Since the split, the Griselda star has opened up about the split being a result of their age gap in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País. “I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Even though she may not be seeing anyone younger than 49, The Modern Family actress revealed that she is single and ready to mingle during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “I’m single now, so in New York, there are more people,” she said. “There’s not only actors or writers or directors, I think there’s a bigger [dating pool]. I’m going to spend more time in New York.”