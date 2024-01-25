 hayden panettiere says being on nashville was traumatizing – Hollywood Life

Hayden Panettiere Admits Being on ‘Nashville’ Was ‘Very Traumatizing’ Because She Was ‘Acting Out’ Her Life

The actress recalled playing a troubled role in 'Nashville,' and reflected on how it affected her in real life.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 25, 2024 7:05PM EST
Hayden Panettiere
View gallery
Hayden Panettiere arrives at her younger brother Jansen's celebration of life event in their hometown of Palisades, New York, with her on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The grieving actress wore a colorful bomber jacket and black pants as she attended the memorial at the scenic Palisades Presbyterian Church alongside her mother Lesley Vogel and father Alan ‘Skip’ Panettiere, on Wednesday morning. Jansen’s girlfriend Cat Michie, who has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, was also seen at the venue. ‘Scream, 6’ star Hayden, 33, was expected to speak at the event, which was being held in remembrance of the 28-year-old former child actor, who died last month due to an enlarged heart. A friend of the former actor told officials he'd checked on Jansen at home after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, he was found sitting upright in a chair unresponsive. Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay." On Wednesday, friends and family came together at the small church which is just a few miles away from Jansen's apartment in Nyack where he was found dead. 08 Mar 2023 Pictured: Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953084_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayden Panettiere her father with family and friends gather for a celebration and remembrance of Jansen Panettiere at the Palisades Presbyterian church in Nyack New York. Hayden is seen hugging some family arriving at the church and her father Alan aka Skip is seen arriving holding a photo of his son Jansen. Pictured: Hayden Panettiere Ref: SPL5528382 080323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hayden Panettiere, 34, isn’t sure how to feel about playing troubled country singer Juliette Barnes in ABC/CMT series Nashville between 2012 and 2018. And in a new interview, she even admitted that the role “traumatized” her because of similarities to her own life, and wondered what she may have missed out on while working on the show. “I look back at it with curiosity more than anything,” the Scream 4 actress told the Messenger in an interview published January 25. “If I hadn’t had done that — if I hadn’t accepted Nashville and had all that time to be involved with other projects — then where would I be now?”

The Heroes actress continued, speculating on where she might be were it not for the role. “It took six years of my career when I was at my physical prime, my mental, my everything, that I just wonder what it would have been like in the hiatuses, [if I] did one project or film, or was encouraged to do that,” she wondered. “Where would I be today?”

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden in ‘Nashville’ in 2012. (Walk Chew Gum/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Even worse, some of it hit home a little too hard. While she admitted there were “such great things about my personal life in Nashville,” referring to her time shooting in Tennessee, she also confessed those years “were also very traumatizing because I felt like I was acting out my own life.”

 Hayden flatly accused the show’s writers of lifting its storylines straight from her life. “Straight from the beginning, it was like, I’m dating a football player, [and then] Juliette dates a football player,” she continued. “And then they turned her into an alcoholic. Then they turned to her leaving her daughter and going to this crazy [place] in Europe, and it was very obvious. They weren’t doing their homework. They weren’t creating new storylines. They were just looking at my life and going, ‘Oh, let’s just take what she’s going through and put our little spin on it.’ And then, ta-da! It’s done and done.”

Hayden, who has been open about her own struggles with addiction, has a daughter, Kaya, 9, who currently lives in the Ukraine with her father — Hayden’s ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko. 

ad