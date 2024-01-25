Drew Barrymore Cries Reuniting With ‘Bad Girls’ Co-star Dermot Mulroney 30 Years Later: Watch

Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back her tears when she reunited with Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from the 1994 Western film Bad Girls. In a clip from the January 25 episode of her daytime talk show, Drew, 48, welcomed guests Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson, who also starred in Bad Girls, and were in on the surprise involving Dermot, 60. Drew was completely shocked when Dermot walked through the doors and joined the trio on stage.

“I’m so happy to see you. I might cry,” Dermot told Drew, as the pair shared an emotional hug. Drew, who was in her late teens when she filmed Bad Girls, used tissues to wipe away her tears

“Oh my God, Dermot, I was just watching you in Anyone But You — which I love, by the way, it’s such a good movie,” she told the actor. “It’s so good.”

Drew continued to gush over Dermot and told him that he was “so good” to her when they worked together on Bad Girls. “I really was, like, a lost 17-year-old. I was having so much fun, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself,” she recalled. “And you took such good care of me. You were so kind to me and protected me.”

After Dermot and Drew hugged again, the mom-of-two told the audience that Dermot “really, really took care of me” when they were co-stars.

“I mean, I was wild, guys. I was really, really wild,” she said as the audience laughed.

Dermot got emotional as Drew talked about the history they share. “Sorry guys, I cry now,” the Scream 6 star joked to the audience.

“It is so nice to see a man cry, by the way,” Drew responded.

“I knew I was gonna and I came anyway,” Dermot said. “I decided, I’m gonna go ahead and cry in public!”

Bad Girls was released April 22, 1994, and followed four former prostitutes (Drew, Andie, Mary, and Madeleine Stowe) who are on the run from the police in the Old West. The film was directed by Jonathan Kaplan, who helmed the 1988 Oscar-winning film The Accused starring Jodie Foster. Bad Girls received negative reviews and was a box office failure when it was released, but that didn’t stop Drew from achieving great success in the movie industry.