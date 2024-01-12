Jodie Foster’s Wife: Meet Alexandra Hedison & Learn All About Their Marriage

Jodie Foster has enjoyed a formidable career in Hollywood since childhood, starring in Disney classics like the original Freaky Friday and Candleshoe in the 1970s. But her career spanned far beyond that of a typical child star — Jodie would go on to receive Academy Awards for her starring roles in The Accused (1989) and Silence of the Lambs (1992,) and was nominated for Taxi Driver (1977) and Nell (1995.)

Over the years, she’s been honored with three Golden Globe awards and a Cecil B DeMille Award, and that’s not to mention the dozens of other awards and nominations she’s received. In 2016, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Currently, she’s starring in the new season of True Detective: Night Country, premiering January 14, 2024.

Behind the scenes, she’s been married to Alexandra Hedison since 2014. And though the couple is known to be extremely private, they recently made a rare red-carpet appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Find out more about their marriage below.

Alexandra is Also an Actress

Though she’s since given up the pursuit, Alexandra is an actress in her own right. She appeared in popular TV series in the 1990s, including Lois & Clark, Silk Stalkings, LA Firefighters, and Melrose Place. More recently, she appeared in The L Word in multiple episodes between 2006 and 2009.

In 2024, her short documentary short documentary Alok was accepted by Sundance. The couple collaborated on the project, with Jodie serving as executive producer.

Alexandra is a Fine Art Photographer

Jodie’s wife is best known for her outstanding work as a fine art photographer. According to her Wikipedia page, her work can be found in both private and public art collections across the globe, and in galleries and museums in multiple locations in America and Europe. Together, the couple co-chaired the Hammer Museum’s 14th annual Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles in 2017.

In a January 2024 interview, Jodie gushed about her wife’s skills as a photographer. “I’m a really good letter writer,” Jodie told the Guardian. “And she’s extraordinarily visual. Great photographer.”

She’s Appeared on Reality TV

In 2006, Alexandra showed off yet another aspect of her creativity by appearing on A&E’s reality program Designing Blind. Per the Los Angeles Times, a home she designed located in the Hollywood Hills was listed at nearly 3 million. She reportedly updated and rebuilt the 1950s 4-bedroom, boomerang shaped house and equipped it with an array of improvements.

They Got Married in 2014

Alexandra and Jodie quietly married in a private ceremony in 2014 after a year of dating. Alexandra joined a blended family, as Jodie has two adult sons from a previous relationship with Cydney Bernard, sons Kit and Charles. But Jodie was not Alexandras first high-profile romance — she was previously in a long-term relationship with talk show mogul Ellen DeGeneres from 2000-2004.

She’s Extremely Private

Though she’s very supportive of her famous wife’s career, Alexandra is only rarely seen in public with Jodie. In July of 2021, they appeared at the Cannes Film Festival together, and in 2024, they surprised fans with a red-carpet appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.