Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted Suicide When She Found Out About Ozzy’s Affair

Sharon Osbourne got candid about the difficult period she experienced in her marriage. During a new on-stage conversation, the television personality, 71, admitted to attempting suicide after discovering her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s affair.

“He always, always had groupies, and I was so used to that,” Sharon confessed while speaking at a London theater last weekend, according to The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work, it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Sharon continued by describing the moment when she tried to end her life. “I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.’ So, I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean [the] room and saw me.”

Sharon and Ozzy 75, share kids Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

In 2016, the former star of The Talk and the Black Sabbath vocalist split but never divorced. At the time, multiple reports revealed that Ozzy had a four-year affair. Later that year, Ozzy went to rehab for sex addiction, and he and Sharon eventually reconciled. In 2017, they renewed their wedding vows.

That year, the “Crazy Train” rocker opened up about his infidelity to Rolling Stone, recalling how he “realized what a f**king idiot [he] was” and adding, “I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more.”

“When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s**t,” Ozzy told the publication in 2017. “I upset my wife, and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f**king idiot I’ve been.”

Ozzy added in the interview that infidelity is “a rock ‘n’ roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f**ker, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out.”

As for Sharon, the former America’s Got Talent judge publicly forgave her husband during an episode of The Talk at the time when his affair came to light.

“I forgive,” she pointed out before acknowledging, “It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can’t think of my life without him. … He feels that he owes everyone here an apology because he’s put us all through it. He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).