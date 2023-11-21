Ozzy Osbourne Tells His Kids Taking Antidepressants Has ‘Killed’ His ‘Sex Drive’

Image Credit: Graham Stone/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that taking antidepressants has done no favors for his sex life. “The one thing about antidepressants is it kills your sex drive instantly,” the British musician, 74, told wife Sharon Osbourne, 71, and their kids Kelly Osbourne, 39, and Jack Osbourne, 38, on the November 21 episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

“Oh for f**** sake,” Kelly hilariously said in response to her dad’s candid confession. Ozzy continued, “If you go on antidepressants, with most of them, your sex drive goes.”

Meanwhile, Jack explained to his sister that side effect from antidepressants can occur to both men and women, but it’s “not guaranteed” to always happen.

“It’s guaranteed,” Ozzy interjected, which made his son laugh. Kelly added, “Dad’s basically saying, ‘I took antidepressants and it took my sex drive away.’ ”

“Every one that I’ve ever taken has just killed it,” Ozzy told his family. Sharon, meanwhile, sat there quietly throughout the discussion about her husband’s sex drive.

Ozzy has taken antidepressants to help deal with Parkinson’s disease. The Black Sabbath performer was diagnosed with the illness which affects the nervous system in February 2019 after he suffered a fall at home. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” Ozzy said during a discussion about his health problems on Good Morning America in January 2020, after he underwent an operation on his neck which was injured in the fall.

Over two years later, Ozzy underwent another surgery for his chronic pain. By August 2022, Ozzy was back on stage and performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. The following month, Ozzy and Sharon gave an update on his health when he returned to GMA. The couple said Ozzy’s Parkinson’s was “slowly progressing” but he was still struggling from the fall and surgery.

However, after canceling his performance at the Power Trip Festival in October 2023 due to his health, Ozzy revealed he was getting a fourth surgery related to the damage he sustained in his 2019 fall. “All I know is right now is right now I’m in a lot of pain,” he said on an episode of his family podcast in September 2023. “I’m in a lot of discomfort.”