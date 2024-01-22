Rihanna Fangirls Over Natalie Portman & Calls Her One of the ‘Hottest B***hes’ at Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna, 35, complimented Natalie Portman, 42, after meeting her at the Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week today and she complimented her right back! The singer called the actress “one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever” and gushed over her “innocent look” before they shared a hug and posed for photos together. Natalie praised her right back by telling her she loves her and listens to her music all the time.

The “Umbrella” crooner wore a black outfit that included a patterned coat top, matching long skirt, and white heels at the event. She also added gloves and a matching hat to her overall look as she held a matching purse. Natalie wore a black blazer over a black fringe dress and heels as her hair was down.

Rihanna praising Natalie Portman backstage at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week today: “You’re one of the hottest bitchies in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH”. pic.twitter.com/AEru82Sywj — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanonline) January 22, 2024

When Rihanna wasn’t busy having her cute exchange with Natalie, she was sitting front row at the fashion show alongside Delphine Arnault, the CEO of Dior. They were also joined by other celebrities, including Glenn Close, Juliette Binoche and Kelly Rutherford.

Rihanna’s latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes five months after she welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, Riot Rose. The lovebirds also share son RZA together and the beauty is known to have shown off various stylish looks with her baby bump throughout both of her pregnancies. From fancy events to casual date outings, she proudly put her bump on display in eye-catching dresses, crop tops, and more.

When she’s not making headlines for her looks, Rihanna’s doing so for her romance. She and A$AP Rocky recently showed off PDA at the Fenty X Puma sneaker launch party in Los Angeles, CA last month. They hugged and shared laughs together as they flaunted their outfits during the fun event. Rihanna wore a light purple faux fur jacket over a matching leather quilted jacket and oversized jeans while the rapper wore a light blue button-down shirt with a light gray tie and light blue jeans.