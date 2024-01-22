Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zac Clark Seen Dancing Together & Hugging on NYC Night Out Amid Romance Rumors: Watch

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark fueled the speculation that they’re dating on a cozy outing in New York City. The reality stars were seen dancing and hugging at a bar on Saturday, January 20 in a clip shared by the BachelorNation.Scoop Instagram account. In the video, Kaitlyn, 38, grabbed hands with Zac, 40, as they danced to the Tiesto song “Wasted.” Kaitlyn wrapped her arms around Zac and gave him a big hug at the end of the clip.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise have been speculating that Kaitlyn is dating Tayshia Adams‘ ex following her split from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick. Kaitlyn and Zac celebrated New Year’s Eve together at her home in Nashville with other friends, but Kaitlyn went on record denying that she cheated on Jason, 35, with Zac.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening, and I will not stand for this rumor,” she commented on a fan account’s post that assumed the claims were true. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

In a lengthier statement on her Instagram Story shared January 2, the former Bachelorette star addressed all the “hate” she received for hanging out with Zac after her and Jason confirmed their split in August 2023.

“Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect,” Kaitlyn wrote. “It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level.” Kaitlyn added, “Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Zac was previously in a relationship with Tayshia, 33, after they met on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Their reps confirmed their split in November 2021 and the following month Tayshia opened up about the breakup to Kaitlyn on The Bachelorette season 18 Men Tell All special. “All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia said to Kaitlyn. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much. You know how it is. It’s really tough,” she added.