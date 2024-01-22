Elle King Declares She’s ‘F***ing Hammered’ On Stage During Dolly Parton’s Birthday Celebration

Elle King may have partied a bit too hard! The country star, 34, announced that she was drunk while performing as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s birthday celebration for Dolly Parton on Friday, January 19. In a fan-captured video, Elle struggled with the lyrics and made light of the fact that she may have imbibed a bit too much once her performance of “Marry Me” finished.

As the song was nearing the end, Elle appeared to forget the song’s lyrics during the Opry Goes Dolly 2024 concert. She sang along and asked fans to not let the country icon know that she had forgotten the words. “Don’t tell Dolly! Holy s**t, I swear to God if you guys tell Dolly,” she sang along with the music. “Don’t tell Dolly, ’cause it’s her birthday!”

After the song finished, Elle kept on cursing at the audience, before letting them know that she may have drank a little too much. “I’m not even gonna f**king lie. Y’all bought tickets for this s**t? You ain’t getting your money back,” she quipped. “Hi, my name is Elle King. I’m f**king hammered.”

After playing Dolly’s song, someone else on stage suggested that they play one of her songs, and a roadie brought out her instrument. “I can barely play another person’s song. Let me see if I can play one of mine,” she quipped before hyping up the crowd more.

Dolly was not in attendance for the concert, but the Grand Ole Opry did issue an apology while responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter). “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the organization wrote.

On social media, quite a few people called out Elle for the performance. “It was tragic to witness this! I’m glad they pulled the curtain on her. Huge disrespect to Dolly and the Ryman,” one person wrote. “She’s going to sober up and be upset with herself,” another TikToker commented.