Elle King Calls Son Lucky Levi, 19 mos, A ‘Road Dog’ As He Joins Her On Tour: ‘He Inspires Me’ (Exclusive)

Fans know that one of Elle King‘s biggest musical inspirations is her own son, Lucky Levi, with her latest single using the 19 month old’s name as the title. While the country rocker is currently out on the road for her A-Freakin-Men-Tour, her little man has joined her on the bus and is apparently made for the tour life! “My baby is like the toughest person ever. He’s such a road doh and he’s just the best traveler and he inspires me so much!” Elle gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “When I look back at the music that I wrote that was inspired by him, or anything loving good feeling on the album, it all was inspired by and for him or my family in Ohio.”

The Ohio native continued to share her gratitude and appreciation for all of the beauty that has come in her life since becoming a mom. “I just know that like none of these things – touring, etc. – would have ever come into my life if I hadn’t had the head or the open heart that I now have after becoming a mother and it’s just beautiful. I feel like I’m just counting the blessings one by one every day.”

One of those recent blessings for Elle is her partnership with Slow & Low, which is the official sponsor of the tour. “I understand that I sing about drinking and I do have a very rowdy persona, but I’m a mother! And a lot of people want to have a shot with Elle King, but I was so glad that Slow & Low brought a classy way to our meet and greets and a classy way to enjoy a drink and not make it so rowdy! It elevated the experience and I appreciated that,” the ‘Ex’s & Oh’s singer gushed. “I want people to see that this is a new version of myself! I’m less of a shot girl — though I do like a shot — and more just a little cheers and a sip, you know?!”

Slow & Low and Elle kicked off her tour in early March with an exciting sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to enter to win a trip to see her in concert on March 4 in Chicago, IL. They continued to have activations at each tour stop so fans could try their delicious bottled cocktails, like the Rock & Rye.