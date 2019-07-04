Elle King Gets Engaged To BF On Her 30th Birthday: See Her Huge Engagement Ring

Elle King got the ultimate birthday surprise when her boyfriend, Jim, asked for her hand in marriage! The singer shared the exciting news & her massive rock with fans on Instagram.

Elle King, 30, is is engaged! The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer shared the big news with fans via Instagram on July 3 — her birthday! The musician received the best bday present of all when her boyfriend Jim got down on one knee. “Happy birthday to me! I said YES!” she wrote in her caption.

The singer’s post featured a video which showed off her dazzling new diamond. The boomerang clip show the star flashing her hand in front off the camera with her massive rock taking center stage. The singer’s engagement ring is HUGE and looked right at home among her many hand tattoos. While we don’t know much about the star’s fiance at this time, it appears Elle is one lucky lady!

Though the pair officially started dating in April 2018, according to People, Jim’s appearances on King’s Instagram page are few and far between. However, she did pen the sweetest message as they hit the one-year mark. “Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man! I love you so much! You’ve only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I’m very lucky. Happy anniversary Powerful!” she wrote in April.

Cheers to the happy couple! It looks like Elle’s milestone 30th birthday is even more special than she could have hoped for. See her sweet announcement post, above!