Unique Celebrity Engagement Rings: See Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & More Stars With Untraditional Rings

Some celebrities have liked to step outside the classic look for their diamonds! Check out our favorite unique engagement rings from stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and more!

While traditional engagement rings are beautiful, there’s something to be said for the unique cuts and colors that people choose to make their ring stand out! Some celebrities have chosen to pick engagement rings that added a pop of color, or were shaped in a special way, which made theirs more custom to their personality or style. Katy Perry, 34, got engaged to Orlando Bloom, 42, on Feb. 14, 2019 (Valentine’s Day – how romantic?!) and her ring, which she shared a picture of on her Instagram, is definitely unique!

Katy’s ring featured a massive and gorgeous pink center stone – and if was a pink diamond, experts estimated that it could be valued at $5 million! If the center stone was a ruby, the price estimate would be brought down to only $500,000 – still quite extravagant for something that sits on her hand! The ring had a floral design, with diamonds surrounding the pink middle. It was set in yellow gold, and the special ring for sure fits Katy’s vibrant personality!

Katy and her new fiancé both shared a selfie of themselves on Instagram after getting engaged surrounded by red balloons, but the standout was definitely the ring on Katy’s finger!

Another special and eye-catching engagement ring was 37-year-old Kate Middleton’s! Her special sapphire stone served as a gorgeous contrast to its surrounding diamonds, and it was a family heirloom! Kate’s ring came from 36-year-old husband Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was 36 when she died in 1997. The ring surely carried extra weight in being passed on from her mother-in-law, in addition to being a blue engagement ring. It’s no doubt one-of-a-kind!

We also loved 32-year-old Lady Gaga‘s engagement ring, which also had a beautiful floral design, like Katy’s! And Katie Maloney, 32, of Vanderpump Rules fame, got a truly unique (or should we say – sexy and unique) ring with its champagne color and different shape! Don’t forget to click the gallery above for more unique celebrity engagement rings!