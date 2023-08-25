Elle King Breaks Down Her Dramatic Weight Loss In New Post: ‘It Doesn’t Happen Overnight’

Getting vulnerable with Elle King. It’s never easy to share our troubles, but Elle did just that with her followers about her dramatic weight loss in an Instagram post on August 25. She revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her son Lucky Levi in September 2021. Following her pregnancy, she weighed 284 pounds and has since lost a substantial amount of weight since — but it was a process. “It doesn’t happen overnight,” she wrote in the post.

“So why am I sharing this? I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy,” the “Ex’s & Oh’s” songstress continued. “I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing.”

After speculation the “Can’t Be Loved” singer was using weight loss medication, she shut down the rumors and shared her workout and health journey with her followers. “So I started slow. Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f—ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger. I add more workouts,” she wrote. She gave a shoutout to her trainer Paul Dominic, who she called “basically a body builder.”

The country star continued: “Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM HEALTHY. I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication. I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots.”

The post included short snippets of activities that have helped her get through her dark time, including her skincare routine, a soundcheck, and workout ahead of a concert. “30 squats with wrist & ankle weights, lunges if ya nasty, CORE!!! MY FAVORITE!,” she wrote alongside videos of her routine. “I do anywhere from 180-300 reps ranging from leg lifts, bicycles, planks. Helps me get my body and lungs warmed up for a long sow and ready to sing!!!”

“I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life,” she added. “I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy.”

Elle has been engaged to well-known tattoo artist Dan Tooker since 2020, who she shares her 23-month-old son with.