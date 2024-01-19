Gabrielle Union Rocks Tiny Purple String Bikini on Beach Vacation With Dwyane Wade & Daughter Kaavia: Photos

Gabrielle Union is living her best life on vacation in the Sunshine State! The actress, 51, shared an Instagram on January 18 of her enjoying the sunny weather in Miami, Florida with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia. Gabrielle started her post with two photos of her rocking a tiny purple string bikini with a cocktail in her hand. The Bring It On star put her dark hair up in a bun as she relaxed on a chair on the beach.

In the next slide, Gabrielle took a video of Dwyane, 42, holding hands with Kaavia on a stroll down the beach. In the following video, the family of three snuggled up on beach chairs and Kaavia initiated a tickle game with her parents. However, the 5-year-old told them that they were doing “too much” and needed to tickle her less.

“Oh we were doing too much?” Gabrielle said to her daughter, before turning to the camera and saying, “Imagine us being extra?”

In the rest of the pictures and videos, Kaavia stood on the beach as Gabrielle and Dwyane went for a dip in the ocean. “Mommy, don’t fall in the ocean,” Kaavia told her mom in a clip, as the following video showed Gabrielle being knocked over by a wave in the water. Dwyane lovingly held his wife’s hand as she fell, while Kaavia watched from afar with her hands on her hips.

Gabrielle captioned her post, “Extra without the charge 😙.” In the comments, fans praised Gabrielle’s beauty in the bikini picture. They also gushed over Kaavia’s sassy personality that was evident in the videos. “The baby came out the womb with personality 😂😂😂. I can’t wait to see her as a teen,” one fan wrote.

Gabrielle and Dwyane married in August of 2014 and welcomed Kaavia to the family in November of 2018. The retired NBA player has three children from his previous relationship — son Zaire, 21, daughter Zaya, 16, and son Xavier Zechariah, 10.

During an appearance on the Black Millionaires podcast in May 2023, Gabrielle revealed that her and Dwyane split their bills 50/50. “In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b****, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat. It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.”