Simone Biles Shares Romantic Tribute to Husband Jonathan Owens After Drama Over His ‘Catch’ Comments

The Olympic gold medal-winner shared a beautiful post thanking her husband "for loving" her, amid all the drama about his comments about being a "catch."

January 18, 2024 11:58AM EST
Simone Biles gushed about her husband Jonathan Owens when she shared a tribute post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17. The Olympic gymnast, 26, gave a beautiful nod to Jonathan, 28, when she shared the short prose from the 3 AM Thoughts account. Besides the post, she also included a flaming heart emoji below the post.

The post was a short message, addressed to her husband, where she showed that she was “proud” of him and said that she would always love him. “To my man: I just want to tell you that I love you the most and I will continue to love you. I will always stand by you. I will always be there for you. I am so proud of everything that you’ve accomplished and what you’re about to accomplish,” the post said. “Thank you for loving me.”

The post came nearly a month after Jonathan faced backlash for comments about being a “catch” in an interview alongside his wife on The Pivot podcast. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said in part, before admitting that he wasn’t sure he’d be able to “commit” early in their relationship.

At another point in the interview, he said that he didn’t know who Simone was when they met. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” he said. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So, I’m not paying attention. I never would’ve had a moment where I would’ve watched [her compete].”

Despite some backlash, both Jonathan and Simone have not let it really bother them or affect their relationship. The gold medal winner has shared quite a few photos of her husband and gushed about him in the captions. Jonathan doubled down that he didn’t know who his future wife was when they first met in her Vanity Fair cover story in January. “A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue,” he told the outlet. “I never once was like, ‘Oh, let me check gymnastics out.’ I was like, ‘Man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.’”

