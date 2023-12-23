Simone Biles Reacts to Husband Jonathan Owens Saying He is ‘the Catch’ in Romance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Simone Biles, 26, is standing by her man. The Olympic gold medal winning gymnast took to Instagram to show her support for her husband, Jonathan Owens, 28, after he admitted he’s been “unbothered” about the backlash he’s receiving for saying he feels like he’s “the catch” in their romance. Simone shared a fingers crossed emoji and kiss mark emoji before adding, “for life,” in the comments section of his reaction post, which showed smiling photos of them, including one on their wedding day.

Simone also posted a photo of them herself along with the caption, “mood.” In the snapshot, they were all dressed up and had one of their fingers in their own mouths, as if they were trying to get something out of their teeth, as they appeared to get ready to take a drink. They also had an encouraging crown behind them.

The posts come after Jonathan made headlines for admitting he didn’t know who Simone was when she matched with him on a dating app, in an interview on the Pivot podcast. He then went on to say he feels he was “the catch” in the romance and she pursued him in the beginning.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said while also adding, “I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

After the interview aired, many fans of Simone shared their opinions about his words and many were upset. “This is really odd that you would degrade your wife like this on a public platform,” one user commented, adding, “You will forever be known as Simone Biles’ husband. You’re not the catch.”

“You are not the catch, bro!!! Wouldn’t know who you are if it wasn’t for Simone,” another wrote, while called Jonathan’s comments “cringe.”

Simone and Jonathan first started dating during the COVID pandemic in 2020 and went on to get engaged in 2022. The lovebirds, who often gush over each other on social media, said “I do” in April 2023, and Simone is often seen cheering on her spouse at his football games with the Green Bay Packers.