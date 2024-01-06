Simone Biles Receives 3 Bouquets of Flowers From Husband Jonathan Owens After He Said He’s ‘The Catch’ in Their Marriage

Simone Biles, 26, gushed over the sweet way her husband Jonathan Owens, 28, showed his love for her on Friday. The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram story to share a photo of three bouquets of red and white roses as well as pink lilies and carnations from the NFL player. “My husband >>>>,” she captioned it.

The photo was posted just a few weeks after Simone and Jonathan both made headlines when the latter admitted he thinks he’s “the catch” in their romance, in an interview. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said on the Pivot podcast. “I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

The comments brought a lot of controversy from the online community, but the couple didn’t seem to care about the negative attention. Jonathan shared photos of him and his wife sharing happy moments over the years and captioned the post with, “Unbothered” along with a laughing and red heart emoji. He also added, “Just know we locked in over here” along with a fingers crossed emoji.

Simone also didn’t hesitate to stand by her man with her own photo. It showed them acting silly during a memorable moment and she captioned it with, “mood.”

Despite the controversies they’ve encountered, Simone and Jonathan haven’t been shy about showing off their love for each other in public. Although Jonathan admitted he didn’t know who Simone was when they first met, the spouses started dating in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. “We couldn’t do much, because COVID happened, and everything was shut down,” Jonathan said about the start of his romance with Simone, in the recent podcast interview. “So, she came down to Houston. She lived in the suburbs, so she had to drive about 45 minutes. Then the rest is history.”

They got engaged in 2022 and eventually exchanged vows in April 2023. Since then, they’ve supported each other in their professional careers, including Jonathan’s Green Bay Packers games, where Simone has often cheered him on in the crowd.