Ice-T Admits That ‘Jungle Sex’ With Coco Austin Keeps the Spark Alive in Their Marriage

Ice-T and Coco Austin have a very simple secret to making sure their marriage stays lively: keeping active in the bedroom. The “High Rollers” rapper, 65, admitted that he and his wife, 44, like to have “Jungle sex” when it feels like things are getting a little less exciting in their relationship. Ice admitted that anytime they hit a speed bump, he tries to nip it in the bud quickly in an interview with E! News on Wednesday, January 17.

Ice continued and explained that “jungle sex” is an important part of their relationship while making sure that the spark is still there. “That flame has to stay lit,” he told the outlet. “When that flame goes out and you’re not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it’s something that’s necessary.”

The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star also explained that they make sure that they’re always on the same side and supporting one another. “I think Coco and I are teammates,” he said. “We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it’s vice versa. We appreciate each other.”

Ice and Coco have been married since 2002, and they welcomed their daughter Chanel, 7, in 2015. The Body Count singer is also a dad to two adult children—Letesha Marrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 32—from previous relationships. Coco recently shared a cute family photo of her and Ice with all three of the rapper’s children on January 13. She captioned it by saying that it was “The ‘Ice Family.'”

Besides keeping the flame lit with “jungle sex,” Ice has also regularly stood up for and defended his wife from any haters and trolls on social media. Back in July, a few critics left comments calling out the model for posting a bikini photo on Instagram, and the SVU star clapped back with the perfect advice for the trolls. “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her?” he wrote. “Weirdo s**t.”