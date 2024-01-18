 Gisele Bundchen Gets Pushback From Kids for Different Parenting Style – Hollywood Life

Gisele Bundchen Reveals She Gets ‘Pushback’ from Kids for ‘Different Way’ of Parenting Than Tom Brady

The former supermodel admitted that she tries to instill certain values into her son Benny and daughter Vivi in a new interview.

January 18, 2024 1:43PM EST
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen opened up about how parenting her two kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, has changed now that she and her ex-husband Tom Brady are divorced in a new Harper’s Bazaar cover story. She revealed that sometimes her kids “push back” at her parenting style now that they have different styles of parenting in separate homes in the interview, which was published on Wednesday, January 17.

Despite occasionally disagreeing with her kids, Gisele, 43, explained that she still thinks it’s important to teach her kids certain values that her own parents raised her with. She also sounded very understanding as the kids adjust to having parents living in separate homes and using different parenting styles. “Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

In terms of the values her mom taught her, the model explained that they were very simple life lessons. “‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,'” she said. ”‘If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?’”

Despite the kids needing to adjust to different parenting styles, Tom did say that he thought that he and his ex were doing a solid job as co-parents in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight“I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it,” he told the outlet.

Gisele and Tom split after 13 years of marriage in October 2022. Since the split, she’s been seen taking amazing vacations and bonding with her kids, and she does occasionally share cute photos and videos of her kids on social media.

