Gisele Bundchen Reveals What Makes Her ‘Happiest’ After Tom Brady Split 

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen, 43, is loving her life in Miami and revealed what makes her “happiest” while living there during a new interview with PEOPLE. The gorgeous model, who split from Tom Brady, 46, almost a year ago, lives in the popular city with their two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and called the experience a “nice” one. She added it’s the sunshine that really makes her smile.

“I love the sunshine. [Wherever] the sun is, I feel like the happiest, always,” she told the outlet. “The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, ‘Oh, it’s so hot,’ but I’m like, ‘I love it.’ I love the heat.”

“[Someone once asked,] ‘What’s your best wellness treatment?’ and I say, ‘Nature is my best wellness treatment,’ ” she continued. “Just feeling the sun, taking a dip in the ocean, running on the sand and feeling the grass on my feet.”

Gisele is known for being active outdoors and has been spotted riding horses and more with her kids on numerous recent occasions. She’s also gone on outdoor walks with her kids in the colder weather. “Just being in nature just gives you energy,” she shared. “It just makes you feel good.”

Gisele’s latest comments about living in Miami come after she shared rare family photos during a vacation to her home country of Brazil last month. One of the photos showed her spending time at the famous Christ The Redeemer statue and another showed her parents, Vania and Valdir, spending time with her and her two kids. “Always in my heart and prayers,” she wrote in English and Spanish in the caption for the photos.

As Gisele continues living her life in the new role of a single mom, she has embraced everything that comes with it. She previously admitted to not regretting anything in her life, even the split from Tom. “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she told CBS News Sunday Morning in September. “I wouldn’t have any other life. If they say, ‘can you change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”