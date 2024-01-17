Kyle Richards Rocks a Bikini and Celebrates With Friends in Mexico in New Birthday Video Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards turned 55 on January 11 and jetted off to Mexico to celebrate with her besties! A few days later, on January 17, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a video of some of the moments from her tropical getaway. And although Kyle had many of her loved ones by her side, she was sans her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53.

In one of the group photos, the TV personality sizzled in a black string bikini and put her tattoo on full display. The new ink featured the number “111” alongside Kyle’s left ribcage. For her beachside ensemble, the brunette beauty completed her look with a cowboy hat and oversized sunglasses. She was also accompanied by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, 42, who wowed in a hot pink bikini.

The 55-year-old took to the caption of the post to write about her stay in Mexico and swooned over the lavish hotel she visited. “This is my new favorite Mexico getaway and I just wanted to share! Everything about my birthday trip to @susurrosauberge was perfection, from the villa to the food, and the staff. The vibe is so relaxing,” Kyle wrote. “One of my favorite things was staying in a beautiful villa with room for all us, late nights up laughing with friends are just good for the soul.”

During her stay, Kyle also made sure to visit the hotel’s spa and unwind from her busy routine. “And the spa here…there are no words for the massages! Onda spa is serene and beautiful, exactly what I needed to refresh and feel good while celebrating my birthday!” she added. “Grab your friends and take a trip, you won’t be disappointed!” Elsewhere in several of the snaps, Kyle also dazzled in a strapless hot pink dress.

Soon after the mother-of-four shared the post, many of her 4.3 million followers took to the comments to react. “You genuinely look so happy and at peace,” one admirer penned, while another added, “You deserve all the happiness in the world and Mexico with dear friends always delivers!” A few others couldn’t help but note that Kyle’s co-star and bestie, Dorit Kemsley, was not featured in the snapshots. “Where is Dorit?” the fan inquired, to which another replied, “they’ve said in the latest season of the show that they haven’t gone on vacations together in a while.”

Kyle’s birthday trip also comes amid her marital troubles with Mauricio. The current season of the hit reality series has put their relationship drama on full display and Kyle has even openly admitted to not being “happy” in her marriage. “I want to feel happy and fulfilled,” Kyle said to her spouse during the midseason trailer. Later, in a confessional, the real estate mogul’s wife expressed her growing doubts. “I don’t know if Moe and I are going to make it,” she admitted. Although they have not legally divorced, the couple of nearly 30 years remain estranged.