Brad Pitt Had ‘Awkward’ Run-In with Angelina Jolie’s Dad & Brother at L.A. Event: Report

Brad Pitt, 60, reportedly had an “awkward” encounter with some of Angelina Jolie‘s family members at the Gagosian Gallery opening in Beverly Hills on January 12. An eyewitness told The Sun that Brad was joined by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, at the art exhibition by his Moneyball director, Bennett Miller, and was unaware that Angelina’s father, Jon Voight, 85, and her brother, James Haven, 50, were also going to be there.

“Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina’s] family, and it’s not a big space,” the insider shared.

They claimed that James “was amicable and acknowledged” his former brother-in-law, but the eyewitness “didn’t see them talking.” The source added that Brad and Angelina’s relatives “mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends.” However, the eyewitness did note that Brad and Ines allegedly were “polite and acknowledged” Jon and James.

Brad and Angelina, 48, were married from 2014 to 2016, though they first got together nearly a decade before their wedding in August 2014 at their Château Miraval in France after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The exes share six children — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — and are currently in a custody battle over their kids who are minors.

Brad and Angelina have not been on good terms since their split, especially after Angelina accused Brad of being emotionally and physically abusive towards their children. In October 2022, Angelina filed court documents against Brad and alleged that the Bullet Train star got violent while the family was on a private jet in September 2016. Brad’s rep denied the allegations and said they were “completely untrue” in a statement to CNN.

Two weeks before running into Brad, Angelina’s brother appeared on the 90who10 podcast and spoke about how he’s supported the actress and her kids since her divorce.

“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews,” James said. “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she’s going through.” James added, “Any time I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence.”