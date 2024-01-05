Angelina Jolie’s Brother Reveals He’s Dedicated to ‘Protection’ of Her Kids After Brad Pitt Divorce Drama

 Angelina Jolie’s Brother Reveals He’s Protective of Her Kids – Hollywood Life

James Haven, older brother of Angelina Jolie, opened up about how he's supported his sister and his nieces and nephews over the years in a new podcast interview.

January 5, 2024
Angelina Jolies brother, James Haven, revealed he’s been protective of the actress and her kids since her split from Brad Pitt. James, 52, appeared on the December 31 episode of the 90who10 podcast and explained how he’s dedicated part of his life towards supporting Angelina, 48, and her six children.

“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews,” James said. “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she’s going through,” he added.

“I just want to be there any time, very much like my mom,” James also said, referring to his and Angelina’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. “Any time I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence,” he noted about Angelina and her kids.

The Maleficent actress shares Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Brad, 60. The former couple got together in 2005 after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They tied the knot in August 2014 at their state Château Miraval in France, only to split two years later. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, and while they were declared legally single by a judge in 2019, the exes are still in a custody battle over their children who are minors.

In October 2022, Angelina filed court documents against Brad and claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The Eternals star alleged that Brad got violent while the family was on a private jet in September 2016, and that the incident sparked Angelina’s decision to file for divorce. Brad’s rep denied the allegations and said they were “completely untrue” in a statement to CNN.

Angelina and Brad are also in a lawsuit over the French winery that they used to own together. Angelina sold her 50% stake in Chateau Miraval to the wine group Tenute del Mondo, which falls under the Stoli Group, allegedly without Brad’s knowledge. In response, Brad sued Angelina and accused her of purposefully “inflicting harm” on him with the sale. In July 2023, reports claimed that the exes agreed to try to settle the legal battle over the winery out of court.

