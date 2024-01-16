Tamar Braxton’s Dating History: From Her 2 Divorces to JR Robinson Romance

Tamar Braxton, 46, is a talented singer and TV personality known for a number of ventures, including a stint on Dancing with the Stars. The Maryland native is the youngest of six Braxton siblings, and along with her older sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, Tamar signed her first record deal with iconic label Arista in 1989 under the R&B group name The Braxtons. She’d eventually go on to a solo career, releasing albums of her own over the years.

Tamar’s star shone most brightly in television, however, where she’d go on to appear in Braxton Family Values, The Surreal Life, The Bold and the Beautiful, DWTS, Celebrity Big Brother 2, Queens Court, Real Husbands of Hollywood, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! and many more.

Tamar has also made the leap to movies, appearing in films including Gangland: The Musical and Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, among others.

Privately, Tamar has had several high-profile relationships, and in December of 2023, she announced she’d become engaged to partner JR Robinson for the second time. Here’s what to know about Tamar’s romantic history, including her two previous marriages.

JR Robinson

Tamar and Jeremy “JR” Robinson’s romance began in her territory — TV! The duo’s romance blossomed during her reality dating series Queens Court, and on the show’s finale, which aired in March of 2023, he proposed. However, by October of that year, things seem to have gone south, with JR taking to Instagram with a message. “Tamar and I are no longer together,” he wrote at the time via Instagram Stories. “I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”

They reunited, and on December 252023, Tamar took to her own Instagram account to share much happier news — the couple was again set to tie the knot. She shared the Christmas day re-proposal in a sweet video clip, complete with matching holiday pajamas. JR got down on one knee, with Tamar appearing to be thrilled. She showed off a massive sparkling oval diamond ring after the big moment.

“3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER,” she wrote in the caption of the two clips. “Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered. So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now.”

Vincent Herbert

In 2003, on the heels of her divorce from her first husband, Tamar began dating record exec Vincent Herbert, whom she met through her big sister Toni. They married five years later on November 27, 2008. Another five years later, they welcomed a son, Logan Vincent, in 2013.

“Happy Father’s Day to the love of my life, my best friend, my husband Vincent Herbert!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram on Father’s Day in 2013, just after Logan arrived. “Our son Logan Vincent Herbert & I are proud to share this day with you!! We love you soooooo much!!”

Her second marriage fizzled out, and Tamar filed for divorce in 2017, seeking joint custody of Logan and citing the typical “irreconcilable differences.” They finalized the split in 2019, and in 2020, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the former couple were on good terms as co-parents following the divorce.

“Tamar and Vince are finally in a really good place again and she’s very happy about it,” the insider told HL at the time, adding that he continued to give her career advice even after their split. “It’s pretty recent that things got this good and they’re able to work together so closely again.”

Darrell Allemby

Tamar married music producer Darrell “Delite” Allamby in 2001, and the pair of songwriters worked together on her debut album hits “Money Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Once Again” in 2000. However, it wasn’t meant to be. The pair divorced just two years after tying the knot, in 2003.

Other Relationships

Tamar also dated financial advisor David Adefeso, with whom she had a troubled relationship before parting ways in 2020. The drama culminated in Tamar’s attempt to take her own life. “My relationship with my fiancé at the time was out of control, I saw no signs of nothing, y’know,” she said of her mental health crisis during an appearance on Peace Of Mind with Taraji P. Henson via Facebook in December of 2020.

“The relationship with my child was surface, meaning like, yeah I check-in, but I wasn’t really checkin’ in. Y’know I would make him some food but I didn’t know if he liked it. She added, “I gained 50 pounds, so I didn’t even recognize myself anymore, that should have been such a huge sign to me, that something is WRONG, that things are not going well at all.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.