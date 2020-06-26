Tamar Braxton & Ex-Husband Vince Herbert ‘Are Finally In A Really Good Place Again’: She’s ‘Very Happy’
Singer Tamar Braxton is the ‘happiest she’s ever been’ dating her boyfriend of two years — and she’s finally in a good place with her ex-husband Vince Herbert.
Tamar Braxton, 43, and her ex husband Vince Herbert, 47, are finally in a good place after she filed for divorce almost three years ago amid accusations that he cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in July 2019 and a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair are now friendly with each other one year on. “Tamar and Vince are finally in a really good place again and she’s very happy about it. It’s pretty recent that things got this good and they’re able to work together so closely again,” the insider dished.
“She’s been busy working on several projects and Vince has even been giving his input again. He even has come to set while she was working on a few times [of her VH1 show] before quarantine quietly while she was filming. Tamar has always appreciated Vince’s career advice. It’s taken a lot of work, but they’ve come so far. He’s consulting her a lot again.” The source also told HL that Tamar was the “happiest she’s ever been” now that she’s dating boyfriend, David Adefeso.
The singer phoned into The Wendy Williams Show back in April, and admitted that she would definitely accept a proposal from David while the two are hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tamar also said she’s not done having babies! “No,” she replied when Wendy, 55, asked if she’s “babied out” yet. Tamar is already mom to 6-year-old Logan, who she shares with Vincent. “I would love to have a family with David, but we gotta put a ring on it first, you know what I’m saying?” she admitted. “I can’t have a bunch of baby daddies running around out here! That ain’t cute — I already got one.”