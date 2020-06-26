Tamar Braxton & Ex-Husband Vince Herbert ‘Are Finally In A Really Good Place Again’: She’s ‘Very Happy’

Singer Tamar Braxton is the ‘happiest she’s ever been’ dating her boyfriend of two years — and she’s finally in a good place with her ex-husband Vince Herbert.

Tamar Braxton, 43, and her ex husband Vince Herbert, 47, are finally in a good place after she filed for divorce almost three years ago amid accusations that he cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in July 2019 and a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair are now friendly with each other one year on. “Tamar and Vince are finally in a really good place again and she’s very happy about it. It’s pretty recent that things got this good and they’re able to work together so closely again,” the insider dished.

“She’s been busy working on several projects and Vince has even been giving his input again. He even has come to set while she was working on a few times [of her VH1 show] before quarantine quietly while she was filming. Tamar has always appreciated Vince’s career advice. It’s taken a lot of work, but they’ve come so far. He’s consulting her a lot again.” The source also told HL that Tamar was the “happiest she’s ever been” now that she’s dating boyfriend, David Adefeso.

“She had a really rough relationship with Vince and never thought she’d be able to go back to him for advice again, but she’s happy he’s being so supportive of her career,” they said. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been in her current relationship. No matter what happens there, there’s no way she’d ever get back with Vince other than in a working relationship. Her boyfriend is totally on board and cool with them working together. There’s no issue with it whatsoever.”