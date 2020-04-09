Tamar Braxton Tells Wendy Williams She’s Ready To Marry BF David In ‘Couples Quarantine’ Together

Tamar Braxton is ready to say ‘I do’ at home with boyfriend David Adefeso! The singer revealed to Wendy Williams on April 9 that there’s only one thing holding her back from getting married in quarantine.

Tamar Braxton is happily in quarantine with boyfriend, David Adefeso. The singer phoned in to The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday morning, where she admitted that she would definitely accept a proposal from David while the two are hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tamar also said she’s not done having babies!

“No,” Tamar, 43, replied when Wendy, 55, asked if she’s “babied out” yet. The singer is already mom to 6-year-old Logan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert. “I would love to have a family with David, but we gotta put a ring on it first, you know what I’m saying?” Tamar admitted. “I can’t have a bunch of baby daddies running around out here! That ain’t cute — I already got one.”

Tamar, who preached the same message to Wendy during an interview last September , would get married today if David proposed. “If he came in the house tonight with a ring would you say yes?” Wendy asked. Without hesitation, Tamar said, “I would say yes and find somebody online to do it right now.” It is believed that the couple began dating in early 2019.

Until then, Tamar and David are in a “couples quarantine,” as the Braxton Family Values star put it.

“He’s actually working. We actually couple quarantine during the day so we don’t get super tired of each other,” Tamar, who’s been home with David for 17 days, told Wendy. “He’s in his office all day and I sit in my office on the couch and I do my work, he does his work then I do the homeschool with Logan, and we switch off with that. I teach Logan and he comes and checks the work and then we have dinner together.”

Tamar and her ex Vince, a producer, split in October 2017. She filed for divorce following accusations that he cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in July 2019.