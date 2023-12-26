Tamar Braxton Engaged Again to Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson After Splitting Up: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson are getting their happy ending after all. The couple got engaged again on Christmas Day. The exciting news comes three months after JR revealed that he and Tamar had split in October 2023. They got back together in early December.

In the first video that Tamar posted, the Braxton Family Values alum, 46, opens up a ring box on Christmas morning. When she looks inside, Tamar sees a stunning diamond ring and her mouth gapes open. The second video shows JR putting the engagement ring on Tamar’s finger. She sweetly kisses him and they embrace in front of the Christmas tree.

“3 months again we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER,” Tamar captioned her Instagram post. “Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we know that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered.”

She added, “So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it… we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away. I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now.”

Tamar and JR met during Tamar’s journey to find love on the Peacock series Queen’s Court. They got engaged (for the first time) in the season finale. After splitting up in October 2023, the attorney revealed how he and Tamar found their way back to each other.

“I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton,” he wrote on Instagram. He noted that he needed time to heal from his own personal issues.

JR continued, “I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me! I’m committed to loving this woman forever and I appreciate all the love and support that have come from our family, friends and supporters!”