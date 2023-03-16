JR Robinson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Queen’s Court’ Finalist Who Proposed To Tamar Braxton

JR is an attorney from Atlanta.

Love was in the air for Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson. They fell in love over the course of Queen’s Court, and JR proposed to Tamar in the finale.

So, who is JR Robinson? Viewers learned a lot about Tamar's man throughout his Queen's Court journey.

JR got down on one knee and proposed to Tamar in the Queen’s Court finale, which premiered March 16 on Peacock. “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” JR told the Braxton Family Values alum. “Tamar… I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?” Tamar accepted his proposal, and the show noted that they are “currently planning” their wedding.

2. JR has 5 children.

JR is divorced. He has 5 children with 4 different women. In the finale, JR was asked about fathering two children with two different women in 2019. “That was a very difficult time,” JR said. “It was a dark time. While I was usually dating, I dated multiple women. And I ended up with two beautiful children. I’ve been as transparent as I can be.” He made sure to note that he is “decent and cordial” with his exes.

3. JR connected with Tamar over lost loved ones.

During their initial meeting, JR revealed that his mother passed away from cancer. At her funeral, he saw a hummingbird. This struck a chord with Tamar because her sister, Traci, said she would become a hummingbird when she passed away. Traci died in March 2022 after a battle with cancer.

4. JR is a lawyer.

JR is a personal injury and criminal defense attorney. He is the founding partner of The JR Law Group. He is also the CEO of Rags 2 Riches Logistics.

5. JR was in the Marine Corps.

JR enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996. He served in Iraq and was awarded an AirStrike Flight medal after surviving a rocket-propelled grenade attack, he told Shoutout Atlanta. JR credits the Marine Corps for helping him turn his life around after getting his GED in juvenile jail.