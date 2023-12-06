Tamar Braxton & Ex Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Back Together: ‘I’m Committed to Loving This Woman Forever’

Image Credit: Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Tamar Braxton is back together with her ex-fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, two months after they called off their engagement. The couple got engaged on the Peacock show Queen’s Court that aired earlier this year, but they broke things off in October and JR even announced the split publicly on Instagram. However, JR informed his followers on December 5 that he and Tamar, 46, made amends and decided to give their relationship another chance.

“I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton,” JR wrote, while reflecting on how he “needed to heal” before he made up with the “Love and War” singer.

“At times, I was angry, I was mad with her and so while I was single – I took advantage of people who were ultimately trying to take advantage of me with a singular goal in mind,” he added. “Hurt people, hurt people. And for that, I take accountability for wanting her to feel some of my pain. The truth is, it really just hurt me in the long run and my healing was what was needed. While I was healing I couldn’t possibly want to be with anyone else, but I’m sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone.”

JR, a personal injury and criminal defense attorney, who has five children with four different women, said that he and Tamar “were able to find our way back to love” after their breakup.

“I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me!” he said about the Celebrity Big Brother champ. “I’m committed to loving this woman forever and I appreciate all the love and support that have come from our family, friends and supporters!”

JR’s post featured two photos of the couple embracing. The first image showed Tamar in a white dress holding hands with JR outside. In the second picture, JR snapped a selfie of the pair in casual clothes while inside a house. Tamar “liked” the post, but she didn’t officially confirm the couple’s reconciliation on her own.

JR got down on one knee and proposed to Tamar in the Queen’s Court finale, which aired in March 2023 on Peacock. “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” he told the reality star. The couple bonded over grief on the show; Tamar lost her sister, Traci, to cancer in March 2022, while JR’s mother passed away the same way.

Just over six months after the engagement episode aired, JR announced that the couple broke up on his Instagram Story. “So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together,” his statement said. “I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person.”

Before Queen’s Court, Tamar told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that she wanted someone who would understand and be “open” to a life that’s in the spotlight. “I think that it’s really important that we have somebody who’s open to a different scope on how our life is ran because it’s not easy and it’s definitely not something that a normal person has ever experienced before,” she said.