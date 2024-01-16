Gisele Bundchen Learning to Not Take ‘Things Personally’ After Ex Tom Brady’s Cryptic ‘Cheating Heart’ Message

Gisele Bundchen, 43, is speaking out about not taking “things personally,” in a new social media video. The model, whose ex-husband Tom Brady, 46, recently shared a cryptic message about a “cheating heart” on Instagram, was answering a fan who asked her what her favorite mantra is when the topic came up. She wore a teal tank top and had her hair in a messy braid.

“I have so many but I think at this moment, I like, ‘Don’t take things personally,’” she said in the video, which can be seen here. “That’s the one I’m working [on] — I’m focusing on at this moment.”

Gisele’s latest video comes after Tom posted his cryptic message, which was part of a quote from Muhammad Ali, last month. “The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart,” the quote read. “For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man.”

The quote went on to say that “a living heart” means “a living man” and “a dead heart” means a “dead man.”

“Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great,” Muhammad, who passed away in 2016, continued. “But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

It’s unclear what exactly Tom, who is best known as an NFL star, may have been referring to with the quote, but it was shared over one year since he and Gisele divorced after 13 years of marriage. The former lovebirds have continued to coparent their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, together and have only publicly wished each other well. As far as romance goes, Tom has been rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk while Gisele has been spotted hanging out with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.