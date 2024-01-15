Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Passionately Make Out on the Emmys Carpet: PDA Photos

Kourtney Kardashian waited for the Emmys to make her first public fashionable appearance since welcoming her fourth child in November 2023. The 44-year-old reality TV star stunned on the awards show red carpet on Monday, January 15, to support her husband, Travis Barker.

While posing for pictures, Kourtney wore an all-black blazer with matching pants, while Travis, 48, matched his wife. The drummer completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

This was the first time that Kourtney was seen in public after she gave birth to her and Travis’ newborn son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. In addition to Rocky, Kourtney shares her children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, with her ex Scott Disick, whereas Travis, 48, shares his kids Alabama and Landon Barker in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped over her baby boy, but she previously addressed her pregnancy in the months leading up to Rocky’s birth. In October 2023, the reality TV personality was hospitalized for an emergency fetal surgery. Kourtney has not publicly confirmed what the operation was for, but she broke her silence on the harrowing ordeal days afterward.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney continued in her caption, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney’s fourth pregnancy became one of the most highly discussed topics last year. In June 2023, she famously revealed the big news to her husband while attending a Blink-182 concert, where she held up a sign from the crowd that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”