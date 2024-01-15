Aubrey Plaza Rocks Pale Yellow Gown With Huge Pin at the Emmys

Aubrey Plaza showed up to the 2023 Emmy Awards looking effortlessly gorgeous. The 39-year-old actress walked the carpet on Monday, January 15 in a pale yellow gown with a huge pin on the front. Aubrey wore dark red lipstick, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and several silver rings. The star wore her brunette hair with bangs down for the night out.

Aubrey is at the Emmys as a nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She’s up for the award against her The White Lotus co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tobasco and Meghann Fahy, as well as Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown, Rhea Seehorn from Better Call Saul, and J. Smith Cameron from Succession.

Aubrey’s performance as Harper Spiller in the second season of Mike White‘s hit HBO series received critical acclaim and many award nods, including at the Golden Globe Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she won with the rest of the season 2 cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023, Aubrey opened up about her experience playing her The White Lotus season 2 character. “There’s something about Harper that feels like we tapped into a kind of vulnerability people wouldn’t expect from me,” she said. “There’s an element of feeling misunderstood, and I gravitate towards those kinds of characters a lot—their defenses are up and they feel out of place.”

Aubrey told The New Yorker in an interview published February 2023 that she related to Harper more than any other character she’s portrayed in her career, including April Ludgate in Parks & Recreation. “I would say this character is probably the closest to me—actual me, not April Ludgate, which everyone thinks is me—than anything I’ve done. It just feels very, very personal and very close to home for me in a way that I’m, like, ‘I can’t even watch that.’

Coming up, Aubrey has a new film called Megalopolis due out in 2024. She is also starring in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which is based on the Marvel character Agatha Harkness. Aubrey has been confirmed as a cast member alongside the series’ star, Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise her role as Agatha from Wandavision. The show does not have a release date yet.