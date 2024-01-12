 Selena Gomez Gushes Over Ariana Grande’s Music in New Comments – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Gushes Over Ariana Grande’s Music in Sweet New Comments: ‘She’s Incredible’

Selena Gomez complimented her pal Ariana Grande in rare new comments during a Sirius XM appearance.

January 12, 2024 9:02PM EST
Selena Gomez, 31, is all about lifting up her musical peers, and that’s just what she did when addressing the music of Ariana Grande, 30, during a recent guest DJ gig on Sirius XM. “Here’s another song I love, Ariana Grande,” she said before spinning “7 Rings” for listeners on January 10. “I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana.”

Selena continued, opening up about how the hitmaker inspires her. “I feel so empowered, and I think she is incredible, and I just have so much fun,” she explained during the set. “I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time, and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she’s amazing.”

Indeed, Selena has been known to play Ariana’s music in social media posts. Over the summer, in August of 2023, Selena took to Instagram Stories while applying Rare Beauty brow gel with Ariana’s “Be Alright” playing in the background. Ariana took to her own social media with a repost, captioning it with a “cutie” and a happy, teary-eyed emoji.

The Only Murders In The Building star was also spotted in a video shared in 2021 singing along to Ariana’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Once again, Ariana took to Instagram stories to gush over the nod with a re-post. “CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU,” she captioned the video.

The newest comments from Selena come as Ariana dropped a controversial new hit called “Yes, And?” which is seemingly about her romance with Ethan Slater. “Now I’m so done with caring what you think,” she croons in the unapologetic tune — her first after a three-year break from music. “No I won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most / authentic life. Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride.”

In the chorus, she drives home the point. “Yes, and? / Say that s*** with your chest,” she sings. “And be your own f*****’ best / Friends say that s*** with your chest / Keep moving like ‘What’s next? / Yes, and?” 

