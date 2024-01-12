Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Martin Scorsese at National Board of Review Awards

Daniel Day-Lewis briefly stepped out of retirement to pay homage to Martin Scorsese and celebrate his work on Killers of the Flower Moon on Thursday, January 11. The award-winning actor, 66, made an appearance at the National Board of Review Awards, where he presented Marty, 81, with the Best Director award. He also sat at the legendary director’s table throughout the evening.

Daniel went for a black suit for the ceremony. In addition to presenting the award, he was also seated at the director’s table throughout the evening. He also sported a red button-down shirt partially unbuttoned as well as a brown belt. He posed for a photo with Martin, who rocked a deep blue pinstriped suit. He was also seen talking to Killers of the Flower Moon stars Yancey Red Corn and William Belleau, as well as Zac Efron.

When Daniel presented the award, he spoke fondly about how much the Goodfellas auteur’s work meant to him. “I was a teenager when I discovered Martin’s work,” he said, per The Associated Press. “With a light of his own making he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with a dangerous, irresistible energy — worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling. He illuminated the vast beautiful landscape of what is possible in film and he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of one self to work in faith.”

Daniel had starred in two of Martin’s films: 2002’s Gangs of New York and 1993’s The Age of Innocence. He gave his final performance in 2017, when he starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. Before the movie’s release, his representative released a statement announcing that he’d be stepping away from acting. “I dread to use the overused word ‘artist,’ but there’s something of the responsibility of the artist that hung over me. I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t,” he said of his decision to retire in a W interview at the time.

During Martin’s acceptance speech, he also complimented working with the Lincoln actor. He also made a quip about hoping to work with him once again. “Maybe there’s time for one more,” he said, but the actor just smiled and waved his hands.