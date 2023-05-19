Daniel Day Lewis, 66, Looks Unrecognizable With Long Hair In First Public Photos In 4 Years

Daniel Day-Lewis surprised fans when he was photographed for the first time in public in four years on Thursday, May 18. The reclusive Oscar winner, 66, didn’t appear to be keeping a low profile, however, as his ensemble was certainly eye-catching. Rocking a bright blue tracksuit, a graffiti trucker hat and long grey hair, the There Will Be Blood star was quite the spectacle on the Big Apple sidewalks.

And the very next day, Daniel did it again! The retired British thespian took a walk in the West Village with his stunning wife, Rebecca Miller, daughter of famous playwright Arthur Miller. The pair, who have been married since 1996, looked so loved up as they held hands during their romantic stroll. Daniel wore his trucker hat from the day before and added a pair of striking yellow track pants.

Although he wasn’t looking like the same, clean-cut Academy Award winner fans have grown accustomed to seeing, Daniel may have given himself away by the use of his famous flip phone! Back in 2018, a snap of the “Phantom Thread” actor using the outdated device on the subway went viral, as seen on Twitter.

The uber-method actor has not been on a red carpet since announcing his retirement in June 2017, following the release of Phantom Thread. “All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion,” he told W magazine five months after the news. “It was something I had to do.”

With the announcement, Hollywood would lose the only actor to have won three Best Actor Oscars. In 1989, he went home with his first for My Left Foot, then followed the win up with a statue for 2007’s There Will Be Blood. In 2012, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln brought Daniel his third Academy Award.

In his retirement, Daniel splits his time between New York City and Annamoe, Ireland with his wife and their sons, Ronan, 24, and Cashel, 21. Daniel also shares son, Gabriel, 28, with his ex girlfriend, French star Isabelle Adjani.