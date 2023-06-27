Daniel Day-Lewis, 66, Seen Walking With Crutches During Rare Outing In NYC: Photos

Daniel Day-Lewis is slowly re-emerging into public life after a four-year absence. In new photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Gangs of New York actor, 66, was seen exiting a building in New York City on Sunday, June 25, looking upbeat — but using crutches to walk. He rocked his eccentric new long-hair look with a green ball cap, royal blue jogging pants, and orange and black sneakers as a man held the door open for him. The Academy Award winner also showed off his multiple arm tattoos in a short sleeved black t shirt. Daniel carried a bright orange backpack on his shoulders and was later seen smiling as he continued walking.

The reclusive Lincoln star was seen stepping out in May, shocking fans with his completely unrecognizable hair makeover and quirky wide brim ball cap. Previously, he hadn’t been photographed out in public since 2019. Notably, he appeared to be wearing the same blue track suit pants with a brown stripe that he wore during the May 2023 outing, also in New York.

If Daniel is known for anything (other than his monumental acting career,) it’s living an extremely private life. But in a 2009 interview, he insisted he’s not “unapproachable,” despite his extremely committed acting methods. He’s famously admitted to staying in character throughout filming, even off camera.

“If you go to inordinate length to explore and discover and bring a world to life, it makes better sense to stay in that world rather than jump in and out of it, which I find exhausting and difficult,” he told The Guardian in part. That way there isn’t the sense of rupture every time the camera stops; every time you become aware of the cables and the anoraks and hear the sound of the walkie-talkies. Maybe it’s complete self-delusion. But it works for me.”

When asked by the publications how other actors react, he admitted they could find him to be unsettling. “A mad person, yeah,” he said. “But I don’t think they do. I don’t think they do. I don’t know, but I don’t think they do. I’m not …” he trailed off before arriving at, “Unapproachable.” When asked if even as the iconic Bill the Butcher he is “approachable,” he laughed. “Maybe less so!”