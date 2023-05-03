Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattoos In Sexy Tank Top & Baggy Jeans While Out In LA: Photos

Looking like he invented baggy jeans and tattoos, Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

May 3, 2023 11:18PM EDT
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
West Hollywood, CA - Justin Bieber gets a parking ticket while out for brunch with a friend at the Great White. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber sags showing his underwear as he and his mother Pattie arrive for a Churchome church service at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Nobody does a pair of oversized jeans like Justin Bieber.  The “Sorry” hitmaker, 29, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 3, rocking super baggy jeans and a white tank top. He paired the look with a zipped navy hoodie and gray sneakers, looking happy and completely unbothered on his morning outing. In photos you can view below, Justin’s iconic neck and shoulder tattoos were visible, and he carried a white smartphone at one point. In other pics and video, which you can SEE HERE, he unzipped his jacket for more tattoo visibility. The singer appeared to be in a bit of rush, making a dash to a parked car as photographers snapped photos. His wife Hailey Bieber did not appear to be with him at the time.

Justin Bieber
Justin is seen in Los Angeles on May 3, 2023. (BACKGRID)

Not much has changed over the years for Justin’s sense of style — it’s distinct but simple. When asked in a 2010 Seventeen fan Q&A how he’d describe his style, he replied by describing his current outfit. “Simple. I like nice kicks and a hoodie or jacket, etc.”

And his fearless yet casual attitude is no act. “He is fearless,” stylist Karla Welch told E! News in March.  “I’ve worked with Justin Bieber for a decade. It’s been the most formative relationship creatively that I’ve ever had.” Karla also added that he has “so much confidence” that it helped her learn to ignore critical comments.

“There were those horrible ‘Worst Dressed’ lists and you never wanted to land on them,” she told the outlet. “But Justin didn’t care.” Karla explained that he put it behind him, and that was a lesson she took to heart. “He never looked back and I get a lot of that from him,” she said. “I don’t look back either—we’re only looking ahead. There’s so much freedom in that.”

Justin Bieber
BACKGRID

All of it works for him — and despite appearing not to care too much, it would seem he really does. During a discussion with Martha Stewart published in Interview in 2015, he recalled being invited to the Met Gala — and taking the opportunity to talk fashion with Vogue EIC Anna Wintour.

“I didn’t have a date,” he admitted when the lifestyle guru asked. “But I got to talk to Anna Wintour for quite a few minutes. We talked about fashion, and I thanked her for inviting me, because you have to be invited to the event.”

