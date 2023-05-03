Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattoos In Sexy Tank Top & Baggy Jeans While Out In LA: Photos

Nobody does a pair of oversized jeans like Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” hitmaker, 29, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 3, rocking super baggy jeans and a white tank top. He paired the look with a zipped navy hoodie and gray sneakers, looking happy and completely unbothered on his morning outing. In photos you can view below, Justin’s iconic neck and shoulder tattoos were visible, and he carried a white smartphone at one point. In other pics and video, which you can SEE HERE, he unzipped his jacket for more tattoo visibility. The singer appeared to be in a bit of rush, making a dash to a parked car as photographers snapped photos. His wife Hailey Bieber did not appear to be with him at the time.

Not much has changed over the years for Justin’s sense of style — it’s distinct but simple. When asked in a 2010 Seventeen fan Q&A how he’d describe his style, he replied by describing his current outfit. “Simple. I like nice kicks and a hoodie or jacket, etc.”

And his fearless yet casual attitude is no act. “He is fearless,” stylist Karla Welch told E! News in March. “I’ve worked with Justin Bieber for a decade. It’s been the most formative relationship creatively that I’ve ever had.” Karla also added that he has “so much confidence” that it helped her learn to ignore critical comments.

“There were those horrible ‘Worst Dressed’ lists and you never wanted to land on them,” she told the outlet. “But Justin didn’t care.” Karla explained that he put it behind him, and that was a lesson she took to heart. “He never looked back and I get a lot of that from him,” she said. “I don’t look back either—we’re only looking ahead. There’s so much freedom in that.”

All of it works for him — and despite appearing not to care too much, it would seem he really does. During a discussion with Martha Stewart published in Interview in 2015, he recalled being invited to the Met Gala — and taking the opportunity to talk fashion with Vogue EIC Anna Wintour.

“I didn’t have a date,” he admitted when the lifestyle guru asked. “But I got to talk to Anna Wintour for quite a few minutes. We talked about fashion, and I thanked her for inviting me, because you have to be invited to the event.”