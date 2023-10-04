Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Unrecognizable With Shaved Head During Rare Public Outing With Wife Rebecca & Son Ronan

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Daniel Day-Lewis, 66, turned heads on Tuesday night, when he showed off a shaved head at the premiere of the film, She Came to Me. The talented actor attended the New York City event with his wife, Rebecca, 61, and son Ronan, 25, and posed for photos while showing off his his new look. He wore a black button-down shirt over a gray overshirt, dark blue jeans with a belt, and black boots, while his gorgeous spouse wore a silky black tank top with matching glittery pants and pointy-toed boots.

Ronan also looked handsome in a white T-shirt with blue jeans and a brown belt. The family put their arms around each other while on the carpet of the event and flashed their best smiles.

Daniel and Rebecca have been married since 1996. In addition to Ronan, they share son Cashel, 21, and Daniel has son Gabriel-Kane, 28, whom he shares with French actress Isabelle Adjani. The latter has followed in his parents’ footsteps and become an actor, while Ronan has become an artist and filmmaker.

Daniel’s latest public appearance with his family comes after he was last seen in May and June, when he had much longer hair down to his shoulders. He was photographed walking the streets of NYC while using crutches, and had a baseball cap over his head. Before the outing, he hadn’t been publicly photographed since four years prior.

Daniel is known for taking breaks from acting and trying new things over the years. From 1997 until 2000, he pursued shoe cobbling and he took another break in 2012, shortly after the release of his film, Lincoln. In 2017, he spoke about his retirement to W magazine after the release of his film Phantom Thread. “In my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time,” he said. “But the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion.”