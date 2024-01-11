Gia Giudice Slays in Red Bikini on the Beach During Bahamas Vacation

Gia Giudice, 22, loves nothing more than rocking bikinis on vacation, and in a new set of Instagram photos, she did so yet again — this time, in the Bahamas! In photos you can view below, the reality TV star rocked the strapless red bikini and a pair of devastating shades as she held her hair up and posed on the beach at sundown. A third pic in the January 10 carousel showed her walking away from the camera, showing off the thong design on her scarlet red bikini bottoms. Gia also shared an image of the breezy interior of a resort overlooking the shimmering waters. “Bahamas photos loading…” she captioned the photo collection on Wednesday.

Sister Milania Giudice was among the first to react to the gorgeous pics. “Purrrr,” she gushed, alongside a row of flame emojis. Gia has nearly one million fans on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to swoon over the photos. “Queen,” wrote one, while another remarked, “hot mama.” “That body tho,” gushed a third, with a fourth noticing her resemblance to her mother, Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice.

“Like I have said before Gia looks just like her mom, from head to toe in every way,” they observed. “The third picture just proves she is built like her mama.”

Gia, who was HollywoodLife’s cover star in December, opened up about what message she hopes to convey to young women as an influencer and entrepreneur. “I want to inspire young women to speak up and advocate for themselves,” she said in part. “After receiving backlash for speaking up for myself and my family, it made it so much more important for me to share this message with other young women. No matter the opinion of others, you have a right to speak up and use your voice. Finding your voice can be a tough journey for young women at times and I want them to know they aren’t alone. “