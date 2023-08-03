Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Top & Mini Skirt On Greece Vacation: Photos

Gia Giudice looked fabulous while on vacation in Greece when she rocked a plunging green bikini while at a beach club in Mykonos. The 22-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram rocking the tiny bikini with a sheer white sarong.

Gia posted the slideshow with a quote from the trending TikTok sound, “no sleep. bus. beach club. another beach club. another beach club. plane.” In the first photo, Gia showed off her super bronzed tan while wearing a bright green Everything But Water bikini featuring a low-cut scoop-neck top that was cut out in the center and tied in the front. She styled the top with the matching bottoms and wrapped a sheer white sarong around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized Fendi sunglasses and tan Gucci platform slide sandals.

Gia was on a roll with her sexy vacation outfits and aside from this green swimsuit, she also rocked a slew of hot pink suits. In one photo, Gia lounged on the beach while wearing a bright pink Everything But Water triangle bikini that had gold twists on the sides of her hips. In another photo, she posed with her mom, Teresa Giudice while they both rocked bikinis.

In the photo, Gia wore a neon pink Frankies Bikinis string bikini with super high-rise side tie bottoms and a pair of nude slides. Meanwhile, Teresa looked just as fabulous in a plunging white bikini with colorful crochet around the edges and straps. Teresa topped her look off with a cowboy hat and white sandals.

Gia’s looks just kept getting better and another one of our favorites was her royal blue Frankies Bikinis set. She rocked the side-tie swimsuit while posing by the pool and accessorized with white sunglasses. From tiny bikinis to cutout dresses – Gia slayed her vacation outfits.