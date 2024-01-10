John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Governors Awards: See Their Sweet PDA

After almost three years of dating, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn hit the red carpet together for the first time at the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9. The Kid Gorgeous comic, 41, held hands with Olivia, 43, as they rocked stylish outfits to the event. The couple looked like they were having a fantastic time as they arrived for the awards show.

Both John and Olivia went for a classic, stylish look. They held hands in many of the photos on the red carpet. The comedian sported a simple black tuxedo for the event. The Newsroom actress looked beautiful in an ivory, strapless dress. Her outfit was made up of a MATICEVSKI Laure Swing Top and a Clary Evening Skirt, per People. Her long dress fell to the floor and followed behind her as she walked the red carpet.

John was also the surprise host for the awards show. During his monologue, he poked fun at some of the recent backlash to fellow comic Jo Koy, who hosted the Golden Globes. “You’re looking at me, and you’re thinking, ‘Oh great, another g****n standup comedian, here to make fun of us at our sacred rituals,'” he quipped, before humorously reading an offer letter from his agent.

Just days before the Governors Awards, John also won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his 2023 special Baby J. Both he and Olivia shared glimpses of their outfits for that evening on their social media profiles. The comic sported a blue Paul Smith-designed tuxedo, while his partner rocked a beautiful black dress with hip cutouts, designed by David Koma.

The Baby J comic started dating Olivia in 2021. Their relationship was revealed shortly after he separated from his wife of seven years Anna Marie Tendler. After going public with his relationship with the Attack of the Show alum, John also announced that she was pregnant, and they welcomed their first child Malcolm, 2, in November 2021.