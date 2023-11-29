Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son’s 2nd Birthday With Adorable Family Vacation: Photos

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn, 43, and John Mulaney, 41, spent some quality time with their adorable son Malcolm when they celebrated his second birthday last week. The actress took to Instagram to share some cute photos from the special day and included a loving caption. They were taken during a tropical getaway.

“Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!! (Nov24) ☀️🏖️2️⃣ You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama,” the caption read.

In addition to showing off Malcolm’s cake and balloons, the proud mom shared a family photo that showed her and John smiling while posing with the birthday boy. She also shared photos that showed John kayaking with Malcolm and all three of them hanging out on a beach. The young cutie wore sunglasses and floaties on his arms as he enjoyed time under the sun.

John also took to his own Instagram to share a photo that showed Malcolm sitting on his lap while wearing a yellow and white zip-up onesie and trying on a black beret. He also included a birthday message that read, “Deux. Bon anniversaire, mon copain. I love you,” it read.

Olivia and John first started dating in early 2021 after reportedly meeting at a church in Los Angeles, CA. They welcomed Malcolm in November of the same year and John opened up about the memorable moment he bonded with his son, during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. “We were in the delivery room…my girlfriend had just given birth. They put him on this warmer under this really bright light…he just looks up at the light,” John explained while mimicking a squint as he covered his eyes with his arm.

“He was annoyed but he didn’t say anything,” he continued before hilariously adding, “I was like ‘That’s my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation that’s not going to make a fuss.” The loving dad went on to say that Malcom is “a very good boy” and described his legs as “little calzones.”