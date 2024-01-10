Dua Lipa & Seth Meyers Are ‘Bonded for Life’ With New Matching Tattoos: Watch

Real besties get matching tattoos together! Dua Lipa, 28, made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on January 9 and decided to commemorate her friendship with Seth Meyers, 50, by getting tattoos on live TV together. At the start of the clip, the talk show host explained that he went “day drinking” with the Barbie actress around the holidays and “didn’t get to everything” on their to-do list, so they opted to do their tattoos during her TV appearance.

Before the two sat down to get their fresh ink done by New York tattoo artist, Bang Bang, Dua and Seth decided to partake in some liquid encouragement. The 50-year-old then introduced the “Barbie Dreamhouse shot luge,” which they created to take shots of liquor ahead of their tattoo session. Seth went first while the 28-year-old poured down the liquid. “Oh my god,” Dua joked moments before pouring the tequila down the toy waterslide.

After Dua took her shot of tequila from the slide, they joined Bang Bang for their new artwork. Initially, Seth wanted a “solitary dot” tattooed, however, Dua chimed in to protest. “Well, I think we should…. maybe a little star,” she said to her pal. Seth then joked that Dua was “pulling a fast one” on him since this would be his very first tattoo. They then proceeded to take another shot of tequila to pump them up for the big moment.

Dua went first when it came to getting tattooed, as this was not her first rodeo. She admitted to Seth that she has about 20 tattoos, including a heart on her forearm. The “One Kiss” hitmaker chose to have the star placed on the inner part of her foot, however, Seth chose to have his star go on the side of his calf. “We’re gonna be, like, bonded for life,” she told the father-of-three. Seth also took one more shot of liquor before he started on his tattoo.

Once Bang Bang began to tattoo Seth, the Saturday Night Live alum admitted that the pain was “not so bad.” The TV personality then joked that it was “really funny” that he made it “this long” in his life without getting tattooed. After Seth showed off the completed artwork, Dua gushed and called it “perfect.” Later, fans reacted to the tattoo clip via Instagram. “such great chemistry. would def love more adventures of Seth and Dua,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in with, “I love how stressed out Seth was.”