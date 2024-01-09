Lisa Rinna Slays in Sheer Bedazzled Bodysuit & Poses Topless for ‘Cosmo’s ‘Sex After 60’ Cover Shoot

Lisa Rinna just proved that being sexy is an ageless attribute! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wowed on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s “Sex After 60” cover story released on January 9. For the digital cover photo, the 60-year-old rocked a completely sheer body suit that boasted a bedazzled design. The snapshot was censored with a sparkling star and fit the theme of the issue perfectly.

Additionally, for Cosmo‘s cover story, Lisa swapped her iconic brunette tresses for a platinum blonde bob. The Rinna Wines founder completed the glammed-up look with a sexy smokey eye, a nude lip, and long acrylic nails. In the latest issue of the mag, the former Bravo personality opened up about aging, her relationship with her sexuality, and of course, her famous exit from RHOBH at the top of 2023.

The proud mother-of-two even turned up the heat for the outlet’s new issue and posed topless. In that revealing photo, Lisa posed on a bed covered in red silk sheets and sizzled in nothing but black high-waisted panties and sheer tights. The Days of Our Lives alum matched her long nails to the cherry-red sheets and looked extra stunning with her smokey eye and nude lip. In a video shared by the mag’s Instagram, Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, reacted to the sexy cover photo. “No stranger to full-frontal nudity,” he joked in the clip.

Although Lisa is famous for her highly sexual photos on social media, she admitted to Cosmo that she actually grew up feeling “repressed” in her sexuality. “I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s,” she told the outlet. “It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted, especially not in Medford, Oregon, where I was raised.”

Lisa went on to credit Harry for having “acceptance” of her sexuality and encouraging her to embrace it. “Harry is so accepting of who I am and always has been, and so I’ve grown into that,” she gushed over the Mad Men alum. “He’s been a supportive partner this whole time, 31 years later.” She even credited hormone replacement therapy in having a positive effect on her. “My doctor said it was safe for me personally and was actually going to protect me from breast cancer and ovarian cancer and other things,” she explained. “That was eight years ago, and I haven’t looked back.”

The Rinnavation author departed The Real Housewives franchise in January 2023 after eight seasons and opened up to the outlet about how she feels about it today. When asked if had any regrets about leaving RHOBH, Lisa was quick to reveal that she’s glad with her decision. “No. God no. No, people think that maybe I do, but no, I didn’t regret it when I sent the letter, and I haven’t regretted it since,” she quipped.

RHOBH is currently in its 13th season, however, Lisa admitted that she is not tuning in. “I’m not, no. I think that when you leave a job that you’ve had for eight years, you have to really disengage, and I had to disengage completely for my own sanity. So yeah, no,” she said. The cover model added that some of the ladies on the series will “always” be her friends because they “became my friends through the show.” New episodes of the reality series air each Wednesday on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.