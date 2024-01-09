Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Release From Prison After Playing Her in ‘The Act’: ‘She Deserves Freedom’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, was released from prison at the end of December 2023 after she served seven years for the murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Now, actress Joey King, 24, has shared her thoughts on Gypsy’s release, nearly five years after portraying Gypsy in Hulu’s The Act. While out on a hike with her dogs on January 9, Joey revealed that she is “happy” that Gypsy is no longer behind bars.

“I’m so happy that she’s released,” Joey told photographers during her hike, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so happy for her.” The newly married actress went so far as to say that Gypsy “deserves freedom.” Joey starred in the limited series nearly five years ago and took on the role of Gypsy. Award-winner Patricia Arquette played the role of Dee Dee. The real-life mother of Gypsy was murdered by her daughter’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn after Gypsy conspired to help him with the plan.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard subject was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016. Nick is serving a life sentence, as he admitted to murdering Dee Dee in order to “help” Gypsy. Dee Dee’s daughter was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, as her mother forced her to pretend to have several illnesses for “sympathy or attention.” The late mother was also accused of holding Gypsy “hostage” several times throughout her life.

At the time of The Act‘s release in 2019, Joey spoke to Hollywood Life and shared her experience on portraying Gypsy in the series. “I was so nervous to take on this role, but I was so excited,” she said at the time. “I did a lot of preparation and stepping onto set that first day… we had a lot of rehearsal time, but there’s nothing like getting into full character on that set and being fully immersed in your character. It was a magical moment but it was really nerve-wracking.”

Joey called the series an “emotional roller coaster” and called Gypsy a “manipulative” person. “I definitely saw a different side of Gypsy while playing her. She is a victim for sure, but she’s very manipulative. It’s very complex,” the star added. On January 5, Gypsy revealed to E! News why she chose not to watch The Act. “I haven’t had a desire to look at it, I’ve lived it,” Gypsy said. “I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won’t be watching it.”