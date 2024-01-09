50 Cent Declares He’s ‘Practicing Abstinence’ in 2024 & Reveals the Reason Why

50 Cent, 48, is swearing off sex in order to focus on what he claims to be a very big idea in 2024. In a Tuesday, January 9 Instagram post, he explained, alongside a thoughtful photo of himself enjoying a cigar and beverage in a stylish suit. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he captioned the post. He concluded it with a wish for the new year. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

The “In Da Club” rapper added tags for his two alcoholic beverage brands, @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi. 50 Cent has 30.7 million fans on the platform, many of whom couldn’t resist commenting on his new lifestyle choice. “Yes mindset and discipline in order for positive change,” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “Executive mode, mogul moves, positive vibes only!”

“Love the feel of these photos. It’s like old money meets gangster life,” gushed a third, with a fourth writing, “Stay focused, brother. We rooting for you out here.”

Though the father of two is a multimedia mogul with enterprises across film, fashion, music, and spirits, he once admitted that being a rapper is still the most important thing to him. “Out of everything, I absolutely still value my title as ‘rapper’ the most,” he told Billboard in a revealing 2020 interview, before proceeding to explain why.

“If I f*** up, they’re going to say, ‘Rapper 50 Cent f***** up.’ That’s what will come across the television,” he explained. “They’ll call me ‘music mogul’ or a different title in between time when positive things happen. Because I’m a rapper first, I’m still able to say things most people won’t get away with and not lose opportunities.”

He’s clearly enjoying the lifestyle and the benefits that come with it. In a 2014 interview, 50 explained why he’s not likely to ever go back to “normalcy.” “When you say, do you miss normalcy? – if this is not normal, s***, I’m not sure I like the normal stuff,” he told the Guardian at the time. “My life before I started doing this wasn’t a whole lot of fun, either! You’re choosing the better evil.”