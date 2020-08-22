Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Ended Abstinence Pledge After Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Grieving’ Led To Sex

“To be honest, when you’re with someone you love and you’re grieving together, or trying to support one another, intimacy just happens naturally,” Sabrina continued. In Dec. 2019, the former state track champion told us in a separate interview that Lamar “made the decision” to not have sex until their wedding. But after going through this grieving process together, Sabrina explained that their original abstinence pledge “kind of became” a thing they’d acknowledge and think, “‘Like, okay, we’re not even going to really worry about this anymore.'”

Lamar and Sabrina also didn’t stress over breaking the pledge, since their sex held special meaning. “But one thing about me is, in order for me to even be turned on intimately like certain things have to be happening in my environment…I’m not just the girl that’s like, ‘Oh, I want to have sex, because a man is in my bed.’ Like that is not me,” Sabrina clarified. “It’s like, I want to make love because you know you’re treating me well, you’re speaking my love language. You are caring for me as a person and I want to care for you.” Sabrina also admitted that quarantining together — another unexpected event that happened after getting engaged in Nov. 2019 — played a role in their decision to make love. “And then also, right after Kobe passed, it was quarantine. And if you’re living with a guy during quarantine and [practicing abstinence], like you guys are Superman and Superwoman if you can just be at home with each other all day every day, and not [have sex],” Sabrina teased, adding, “It’s almost like I would question if you even really like that person. But, I think the fact that [abstinence] was his idea and he really, really tried hard, I was cool with that.” View this post on Instagram A forever entanglement ♾🤞🏾😘@lamarodom . . . #lamarandsabrina #blacklove #reallove #youseethemabs #betterdrinkmydetoxtea #linkinbio A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT Besides enjoying intimate time, Sabrina and Lamar have found another activity to bond over: wedding planning! For the first time ever, Sabrina revealed her and Lamar’s wedding date and location, including the colors her fiancé picked out for the upcoming nuptials, in the rest of our interview!

Before quarantine, Sabrina explained Lamar’s initial decision to hold off on sex to HollywoodLife. “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told us in Dec. 2019. She added, “Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man.”