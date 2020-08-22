Exclusive Interview
Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Ended Abstinence Pledge After Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Grieving’ Led To Sex

Lamar Odom iGo.Live launch event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jul 2017
Lamar Odom and girlfriend/life coach Sabrina Parr show some PDA and a tender moment at LAX. The adorable couple were seen flying out of Los Angeles as the two gazed into each other's eyes and kiss at the ticket counter.
Lamar Odom Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2017
Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr arrive at the DWTS studio and the ex-Lakers baller takes a minute to sign autographs for fans!
Sabrina Parr explained how ‘a lot of things changed’ in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, including their vow to hold off on sex until marriage, in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Life is unpredictable, a sometimes sad truth the world was reminded of after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Plans suddenly change, which was the case for Lamar Odom, 40, and Sabrina Parr, 33, after Lamar lost his longtime Los Angeles Lakers teammate so suddenly. Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how “intimacy just happens naturally” in these sad moments, which led the health and fitness coach to understandably break her vow of abstinence with her fiancé.
Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr became engaged in Nov. 2019, after first being linked together in July of that year.
“I’ll say this, when Kobe passed a lot of things changed, and I’ll be honest, his emotions, my emotions, that was really my first time dealing with Lamar grieving. And so, I became very lenient on that because he was grieving. And I was too because I love him and I’m connected with him so I have my own grief too,” Sabrina explained.

“To be honest, when you’re with someone you love and you’re grieving together, or trying to support one another, intimacy just happens naturally,” Sabrina continued. In Dec. 2019, the former state track champion told us in a separate interview that Lamar “made the decision” to not have sex until their wedding. But after going through this grieving process together, Sabrina explained that their original abstinence pledge “kind of became” a thing they’d acknowledge and think, “‘Like, okay, we’re not even going to really worry about this anymore.'”

Lamar and Sabrina also didn’t stress over breaking the pledge, since their sex held special meaning. “But one thing about me is, in order for me to even be turned on intimately like certain things have to be happening in my environment…I’m not just the girl that’s like, ‘Oh, I want to have sex, because a man is in my bed.’ Like that is not me,” Sabrina clarified. “It’s like, I want to make love because you know you’re treating me well, you’re speaking my love language. You are caring for me as a person and I want to care for you.”

Sabrina also admitted that quarantining together — another unexpected event that happened after getting engaged in Nov. 2019 — played a role in their decision to make love. “And then also, right after Kobe passed, it was quarantine. And if you’re living with a guy during quarantine and [practicing abstinence], like you guys are Superman and Superwoman if you can just be at home with each other all day every day, and not [have sex],” Sabrina teased, adding, “It’s almost like I would question if you even really like that person. But, I think the fact that [abstinence] was his idea and he really, really tried hard, I was cool with that.”

Besides enjoying intimate time, Sabrina and Lamar have found another activity to bond over: wedding planning! For the first time ever, Sabrina revealed her and Lamar’s wedding date and location, including the colors her fiancé picked out for the upcoming nuptials, in the rest of our interview!

Before quarantine, Sabrina explained Lamar’s initial decision to hold off on sex to HollywoodLife. “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told us in Dec. 2019. She added, “Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man.”